BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie were allegedly caught taking a cute walk in Paris, and the video made the rounds online

V was in the city of love for his Céline schedule while Jennie promoted her highly anticipated movie, The Idol

The clip trended after their fans, known as the ARMY, and Blink speculated for years that the pair were seeing each other

BTS' V and Blackpink Jennie were photographed in Paris taking a cute walk. Image: Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins and Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

BTS' V and BlackPink member Jennie are rumoured to be in a romantic relationship, but are we surprised? Definitely not.

Fans have shipped the K-pop stars since Jennie's debut in 2016. There are even YouTube videos analysing Jennie and V's "suspicious" behaviour when their respective groups appear at the same music shows or events.

Few people believed the shippers' claims about the pair because V, real name Kim Tae-hyung, has been shipped with many female K-pop idols, including Twice's Tzuyu. Jennie has also been romantically linked with male idols like EXO's Kai and Big Bang's G-Dragon.

However, despite the disbelief from some K-pop fans, there were V&Jennie moments that even made non-shippers believe that there might be something going on between them.

Briefly News will take you through Jennie and V's rumoured relationship timeline.

December 2021: BTS V follows Jennie on Instagram

According to AllKpop, the first public interaction between V and Jennie happened in 2021, when V finally opened an Instagram account and followed Jennie. However, V quickly unfollowed the Blackpink member because the act caused an online frenzy.

To calm the situation, V reportedly took to WeVerse, a Korean app for K-pop fans to interact with their biases (fave groups/members), to explain the situation. V reportedly said:

"Is there a way to get rid of the 'recommended' friends list here on this Insta thing?.... It's a scary app."

May 2022: V and Jennie allegedly caught on Jeju Island

A man and a woman believed to be V and Jennie driving on Jeju Island trended. Shippers were convinced it was them, especially when the Korean airline T'way Air's employees claimed they saw Jennie and V boarding a flight to Jeju, reported Cosmopolitan.

But non-shippers didn't budge, claiming the picture was photoshopped, but their speculations convinced a fraction of fans.

Just when shippers thought they finally got the "relationship" crumbs, Jennie's agency, YG Entertainment, reportedly denied it was Jennie in the pictures. In true YG style, they claimed to know nothing of Jennie and V's alleged Jeju outing and the rumours died down.

Check out the pics posted by @taenniefacts below:

May 2023: V and Jenni allegedly take a stroll in Paris

The biggest alleged evidence fans found backing up V and Jennie's "relationship" is the video of a couple who look like them taking a cute walk in Paris.

Cosmopolitan further reported that even fans were convinced it was them because their schedules coincided in Paris. The BTS member was on duty for his Céline ambassadorship while Jennie was in town to promote her new movie, The Idol.

Check out the video posted by @taoualitamar on TikTok below:

How did fans react to BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie's recent dating rumours?

The Paris video made it hard for non-shippers from V and Jennie's respective fandoms, affectionately known as the Army and Blink, to ridicule the rumours. Many stans wished the alleged couple well.

@gelanonotgelato said:

"This is so adorable."

@missy shared:

"This made my day."

@sashaaaaa posted:

"This always makes me smile every time I watch it."

@AS replied:

"Seeing them is making me emotional. I'm happy for them, and I will support them."

@adaegwu commented:

"I just want to know if it's real or not so that I can be happy in peace. Someone, please tell me if it's real!"

@Îconîsé⁷~ also said:

"If it’s real, then please support and protect them. Don’t interact and report all the hate comments. They are humans; they deserve to be happy too."

