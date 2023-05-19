Photos of Kgolo, who married RHOD star Annie Mthembu, and a mysterious woman have been doing rounds on social media

This comes after his wife, Annie Mthembu denied that he was cheating on her during the reunion of The Real Housewives of Durban

Her co-star, Sane Bhengu, who was initially blamed for starting the rumours, has also denied being responsible for leaking the photos

It seems like the drama between RHOD co-stars, Annie Mthembu and Sane Bhengu is far from being over. Fingers are again pointed at Sane for bringing receipts of Kgolo Mthembu and a mysterious woman.

Sane came under fire after being accused of leaking photos of her fellow cast member's husband, Kgolo Mthembu. Images: Annie and Kgolo Mthmbu and Sane Bhengu

Source: Instagram

The photos were leaked to prove that Sane Bhengu was not lying when she allegedly said that the marriage between Annie and Kgolo Mthembu is in shambles.

The Sane Bhengu and Annie Mthumbu saga continues

During the reunion, Annie accused Sane of giving bloggers information about her husband's extramarital affairs.

However, Annie denied that her husband was cheating during the part-two reunion of RHOD this week. She threatened to take the legal route if Sane continues to talk about her husband.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Sane told the publication that she does not have any hand in leaking the photos of Kgolo and the mystery woman. In fact, she saw nothing wrong with them, ZiMoja added.

"Looks like two people video-calling each other in a car. It's my first time even seeing the pictures," Sane said to ZiMoja.

According to ZAlebs, Kgolo and the unknown woman were too close. In the pictures, Kgolo can be seen on a video call with the mystery lady and the other, they are in a car.

Friends in reality but frenemies on TV

When called for comment by ZiMoja, Sane told the publication that she is in good spirits with Annie.

"I know nothing about all of this. We have always been good. We are still good. We talk often. What you see on TV is what you see," she said.

But social media has already decided that Sane is the number one suspect.

@Unathi_jam said:

"Why is Sane in Annie’s business? She behaves somehow nje ngo mendo ka Annie. Okanye she wanted to be Mrs Mthembu?"

@SitholeRaymond commented:

"She is a psycho that one, she apologizes and seconds later she starts again."

@BeeRinky replied:

"So you guys didn’t get it when she said it doesn’t change anything in her household? She knew."

@PelozaTyali said:

"Bring receipts on someone else pain is bad, to be honest. Don't be the carrier of bad news my sister."

@PelozaTyali

"For me, all that came to mind was that Sane need be a friend they welcomed in the group not the tabloid/gossip column tendency that she go and share their stuff with the public."

RHOD viewers outraged over Sane Bhengu's behaviour at the reunion

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi called for Sane Bhengu's head after her bad behaviour at the part one reunion.

Throughout the season, Bhengu has repeatedly made offensive comments about her co-stars, but during the reunion, she failed to take any accountability.

