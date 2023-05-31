Bukhosi "Thumbeza" Hlophe has filed for divorce from his wife, Nomafu Hlophe, on 1Magic's The River

He broke the news to their children, who could not process the information properly

The River's new dangerous family, the Hlopes, have had viewers on the edge of their seats since Season 5

Thumbeza and Nomafu are getting a divorce on 'The River' and their children reacted with shock. Image: @BhekiMkhwane, @brendamhlongo

Source: Twitter

The River's Bukhosi "Thumbeza" Hlophe and Nomafu Hlophe are headed for divorce. Thumbeza broke the news to their two children, Khwezi Hlophe and Nkanyiso Hlophe, who were shocked.

Thumbeza announces he and Nomafu are headed for divorce but won't reveal the reason

Thumbeza (played by Bheki Mkhwane) sat his two children, Khwezi (Unathi Mkhize) and Nkanyiso (Tina Dlathu), down to inform them that he and Nomafu (Brenda Mhlongo) are divorcing.

He explained to them that Nomafu is not marriage material and that he regrets marrying her in the first place.

"I'm leaving Nomafu because I want to start a new life."

Khwezi asked him if he and Nomafu could sort things out, but he said no.

"Do not blame your mother, blame me for marrying her in the first place. I was not supposed to marry her because she is not cut out for marriage."

The children reacted with concern, asking him what will happen to them now that their parents are divorcing.

Thumbeza assured them that he would always be their father no matter what.

The real reason behind the Hlophes' divorce

According to Daily Sun, the real love of Thumbeza's life has returned and they are looking to rekindle their love. Hlophe's ex-wife, Maletsatsi, has returned, but Nomafu will stop at nothing to get her man back.

The publication also reports that Nomafu is a housewife who has never worked before.

When his children asked him who would care for their mother, Thumbeza said he would leave her a hefty divorce settlement that would last for eternity.

The River is in its final season

The River has reached its end after six successful seasons. The 1Magic telenovela is rumoured to have not survived to reach the seventh season because of nepotism.

ZAlebs reported that the telenovela lost much of its top talent because of such rumours.

Many viewers were pleased to hear this news as most felt the repetitive and lengthy storylines were not worth the watch anymore.

Viewers drag The River's storylines

Briefly News previously reported that viewers of The River have threatened to boycott the telenovela should they not change Paulina, played by Tango Ncetezo's storyline.

They stated that they want Paulina's character to finally get her happy ending on the show.

