Vatiswa Ndara has been named as the actress who could potentially play the role of Rosemary Ndlovu in a movie

The director of the Showmax documentary Rosemary's Hitist Valentino Mathibela said Ndara looks a bit like the serial killer

Fans have shared reactions to the news with some saying Vatiswa would ace the role and others saying a Tsonga actress should be cast instead

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Vatiswa Ndara has been placed at the top of the list of South African actresses likely to play Rosemary Ndlovu in a film.

‘Rosemary’s Hitlist’ director Valentino Mathibela has revealed that she would cast Vatiswa Ndara to play the serial killer in a movie. Image: @thevati_can and Getty Images

Source: UGC

This comes following the premiere of a true-crime documentary that explores the life of the former cop who killed her family members for money.

Vatiswa Ndara name-dropped among stars likely to play Rosemary Ndlovu following premiere of Showmax documentary

The premiere of the highly anticipated Showmax true-crime documentary Rosemary's Hitlist has thrust the serial killer back into the spotlight. According to CapeTalk, the former policewoman made headlines when she got six life sentences for killing her partner and six relatives in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Taking to his Twitter page following the release of Rosemary's Hitlist, popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela said the director of the documentary Valentino Mathibela said she thinks Vatiswa Ndara is the best option to play the serial killer in a movie.

Mathibela added that she thinks the Home Affairs actress looks a bit like Ndlovu and is relatable. She said:

"She’s relatable & they share striking features that are similar for believability but her mastery of Xitsonga would be essential. She can learn it."

Rosemary Hitlist's viewers share mixed reactions to Phil Mphela's post

Phil Mphela's post got mixed views from social media users. Some agreed with Valentino Mathibela about Vatiswa Ndara playing Rosemary Ndlovu in a film while others noted that a Tsonga actress should get the role.

@tndaba wrote:

"Vatiswa Ndara is perfect to play Rosemary "

@RonnyMhlanga asked:

"Are there no talented Tsonga actresses who have Rosemary's physical features?"

@Geeza_Thabs added:

"It only makes sense, there's no one else as perfect as Vatiswa for this role."

@Mafioso203 added:

"She can learn Xitsonga, her acting is impeccable…"

Rosemary Ndlovu: Serial killer to get documentary on Showmax titled Rosemary's Hitlist, Mzansi can't wait

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that serial killer, Rosemary Ndlovu is set to receive her own true crime documentary on Showmax which will premiere on 14 June.

According to EWN, Rosemary's Hitlist is a gripping South African true crime documentary directed by Valentino Mathibela.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News