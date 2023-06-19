Shauwn Mkhize celebrated her daughter Sbahle's 30th birthday with a heartfelt message on Instagram

In the sweet post, Mkhize praised Sbahle's strength, resilience and love for life as an inspiration

Adoring fans and celebrities sent birthday wishes and expressed admiration for the mother-daughter bond

MaMkhize shared a sweet birthday message with daughter Sbahle Mpisane. Images: @kwa_mamkhize @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Reality star and entrepreneur Shauwn Mkhize wrote a sweet message to Sbahle Mpisane as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

MaMkhize penned a heartfelt post to her daughter Sbahle Mpisane

According to TimesLIVE, the mother-and-daughter duo is known for their close relationship. Mkhize celebrated her daughter with a heartfelt note on Instagram captioned:

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @sbahle_mpisane, you are an inspiration to me and everyone around you with your strength, resilience, and love for life. Your determination and passion is truly admirable and serves as a reminder of the amazing things you can achieve through hard work and dedication May your birthday be filled with all the joy, love, and laughter you deserve and may this new year of your life be a grand adventure that brings you closer to achieving all your heart's desires.❤️ Mommy loves you! ❤️"

Fans wished the fitness bunny a happy birthday in the comments

The adorable post garnered attention from the family's adoring fans.

@minniedlamini said:

"Happy birthday baby girl ❤️"

@zamaaa22 said:

"Happy birthday Sbahlez❤️❤️"

@smulondo said:

"Twins in Dubai?"

@macufekekae said:

"Happy birthday to her "

@lelohkhoza said:

"Happy birthday "

@zweh3 said:

"❤️Kwammkhize"

@siphesihle_mathenjwa said:

"Happy birthday first daughter."

@siwe6847 said:

'❤️ Happy birthday to her "

@nqobile__ntuli said:

"Happy birthday, @sbahle_mpisane ❤️❤️❤️"

@khanyoe_riri said:

"Happy birthday to your princess Mommy ❤️"

