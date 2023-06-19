Rapper Emtee received praise for giving R200 to a fan who had requested R50 on Twitter, showcasing his kindness and generosity

Fans expressed admiration and blessings for Emtee's philanthropic gesture, flooding social media with positive comments

Emtee hinted at upcoming music with rapper Boity, creating anticipation among fans for their collaboration

Emtee gave away money to a fan, garnering praise from Mzansi. Images: @emteethahustler

Source: Instagram

Roll Up rapper Emtee garnered praise from fans after giving money to a follower in a heartwarming gesture.

Emtee gives R200 to a fan in a sweet gesture

This came after tweep, @Hulumeni12 asked the rapper for R50, tweeting:

"@emteerecords My goat, ngicela uR50."

The rapper replied:

"Hit my DM. I’ll make it 2klipa."

Mzansi left swooning at Emtee's kindness

The sweet gesture had fans commenting words of praise to the rapper.

ChuckRhodesSnr tweeted:

"Wow, that is so nice."

@thekelo_Teekay said:

"May God bless you."

@NKANYISOTSALA_ said:

"Kwande lapho uthathe khona my idol❤️"

@LukhanyoMgxwati said:

"Blessings gonna follow you for a while."

@Shabba0 said:

"May God continue showering you with blessings and happiness ❤️"

@lizelle_sefhemo said:

"❤❤ Di'celeb tsa kwano dikae di mphe madi lenna ne batho?! "

@Hulumeni12 replied:

"May God protect @emteerecords."

@Mzwandile_Ntuli said:

"Nami we Emtee, yazi wena uwumjita ogrand."

Emtee has been cooking in the studio and has music coming featuring Boity

When not engaging in sweet philanthropic acts, Emtee is also been very busy in the studio, cooking up new tracks with various artists.

According to TimesLIVE, the rapper has an upcoming song with 'Ba Kae' rapper Boity.

