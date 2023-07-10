Former Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo has caused a stir on social media after sharing a video dressed as a woman

The star who recently left his role on the popular telenovela had peeps curious about what he is up to after leaving the show

Many said the video was hilarious hand Cornet Mamabolo who rose to prominence for his role as Tbose is a great actor

Cornet Mamabolo seems to have scored another role after his exit from the award-winning telenovela Skeem Saam and being replaced by Hungani Ndlovu.

Cornet Mamabolo causes a stir after dressing like a woman in a viral video. Image: @cornetmamabolo

Source: Instagram

Cornet Mamabolo dresses like a woman in hilarious video

Former Skeem Saam star Cornet Mamabolo recently had the streets buzzing after a video of him dressed as a woman went viral.

The clip shows the star dressed like a woman with a full face beat, fake nails and a curly wig. The star even completed the look with pink jeggings and a matching top. He said:

"Hey WhatsApp, this is Cornet aka Ausi Connie and rumour has it, kuzoba lit kuzoba right with the nails on fleek, the makeup on fleek, with the hair on fleek."

Cornet Mamabolo's Twitter followers share hilarious comments

The popular actor's followers found the video hilarious. Many noted that Mamabolo was hinting that he has a new role coming up.

@dineo_mashao1 said:

"Cornet don't kill me"

@Thapelo00897569 added:

"Ha.a hlem ao We mic on seem saam though cos ur love for mapitsi looks kinda real"

@Ali_Centric commented:

" Mpolaye gape."

Cornet Mamabolo encourages Hungani Ndlovu to shine as the new Thabo Maputla, Skeem Saam fans swoon

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cornet Mamabolo took to Twitter to encourage Hungani Ndlovu to give his best performance as Thabo Maputla on the hit soapie Skeem Saam.

Cornet tweeted his successor a thoughtful message saying he should focus on the craft and not internalise public criticism.

"Risk. Risk. Risks! Bag of tricks (invite memory), artistry, and PLAY! Play sir. It’s too soon to take anything to heart. Play my brother, just play. Because that’s what it is, a play. Our profession requires us to play, and when we are tired of playing, we tap out."

