South African actress, Thuso Mbedu, reflected on her July travels to Croatia, Miami, Paris, and Vienna

Thuso expressed hopes for even better memories in August and shared pictures and videos with her Instagram followers

Her fans were delighted by the post, and they swooned over her inspiring jet-setting adventures

Thuso Mbedu reflected on her travels in July.

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu treated her fans with a glimpse of her thrilling travels through a captivating Instagram post.

Thuso Mbedu reflects on her adventures in July

From the romantic streets of Paris to the stunning landscapes of Croatia, the enchanting beauty of Vienna, and the vibrant energy of Miami, she embarked on a whirlwind adventure across continents.

The Woman King actress posted snapshots and videos from her globetrotting escapades, which gave her followers a window into her journey.

Thuso said she hopes for even more memorable experiences in the month of August.

Thuso Mbedu's adventures have Mzansi talking

Fans marvelled at her beauty and mentioned that she looked in her element travelling the world and growing her international profile.

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi Instagrammers appreciate Thuso's snapshots

@zan_mantsho posted:

"You are a pleasure to look at. There's a softness about you."

@veevintagelovers mentioned:

"The last slide on repeat."

@sthembilemdle commented:

"One thing about Thuso is you are always so chilled. The way you dress, the videos you post. Stay true."

duchess_of_the_world wrote:

"Indeed we have the months in July. August better behave."

@exquisite___faces said:

"And the beauty is seen everywhere."

@thulieg commented:

"The last slide. ❤️ You are the girl. Bekumandi ngo July."

@behumblej added:

"Thanks for sharing such beautiful memories and in frame 9 we see you and @gpbmadeit representing. Stronger together."

@zohmanqele posted:

"I love all of it."

