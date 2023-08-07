Thembinkosi Mthembu is living his dreams and shared that his face is slapped across a massive billboard

He marked the special moment by posting a video on Instagram and dedicated the heartwarming moment to his mother

Fans of the Shaka iLembe actor joined him in celebrating by showering him with congratulations messages

Thembinkosi Mthembu took to social media to celebrate being on a billboard. Image: @thembinkosi_mthembu

Thembinkosi Mthembu took to social to celebrate a significant moment in his career.

Thembinkosi Mthembu pays tribute to his mother

He is currently gracing a massive billboard that promotes the hit Mzansi Magic show Shaka iLembe, where he plays a starring role.

The actor captured the exciting milestone on video and shared it on Instagram. He expressed his joy and said he was sure his mother was proud in the caption.

Mzansi acknowledges Thembinkosi Mthembu's rising fame

Fans have been showering Thembinkosi with congratulations and admiration. Many believe they are witnessing the rise of his superstardom, and some even claim he is one of the best actors in South Africa.

Thembinkosi's talent and charisma in other shows like The River have captivated audiences who can't get enough of the dimpled heartthrob.

Watch the video below:

Fans shower Thembinkosi Mthembu with love and admiration:

@zingah_lotj mentioned:

"I actually always wonder how it makes you feel whenever I see it nami."

@clementmaosa wrote:

"More blessings bro, she is definitely proud."

@prishamakwela said:

"The fact that you look humble, makes your work magic. Praying for your win and that you lift others that want to be like you! Star Boy. "

@kaundathabisile added:

"One of my best actors. So proud of you, keep flying the DUT flag. Your discipline and hard work will pay off immensely for bhuti."

@that_girl_setha08 stated:

"They need to give you your blue tick now ngeke phela."

@ericamavundla posted:

"Look at you, you made it. You are your ancestors answered prayer."

@bohdoingthings said:

"One of the best African actors."

@bukhosi_29 commented:

"When it's your time even the Basket will hold water for you. Well done Bhuti."

