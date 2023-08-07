Andile Mpisane's father Sbu Mpisane has broken his silence following the news that his son is expecting another child with Tamia Mpisane

The pregnancy announcement caused a buzz on social media as many noted the Royal AM chairman is only 22 years old

Speaking about the latest addition to his family, MaMkhize's ex-husband said he is glad his son is carrying the Mpisane legacy forward

Andile Mpisane's father is proud that he is expanding their family. The rapper and football player charted Twitter trends after his beautiful wife Tamia Mpisane finally announced she is pregnant with their second baby.

MaMkhize’s ex-Sbu Mpisane has revealed that he is proud of Andile Mpisane. Image: @andilempisane10

Andile Mpisane's father Sbu Mpisane chats about his son's family

At just 22 years old, Andile Mpisane is already a father of three, with another one on the way. The star's followers had a lot to say following Tamia Mpisane's pregnancy announcement, but his father Sbu Mpisane is proud of him.

Speaking to ZiMoja, MaMkhize's ex-husband said he is happy that he gave birth to a man who is expanding the family. Sbu Mpisane said his son who also shares two beautiful daughters with controversial media personality Sithelo Shozi is a real man. The doting father said:

"I'm glad to hear have passed the baton of hope. It excites me that I've given birth to a man. He will continue with the Mpisane legacy of rising above all odds, audaciously."

Sbu and Andile Mpisane may not have the best father-and-son relationship but the controversial former Durban Metro cop said he is happy with his son's life. He added:

"Out of it all, I'm happy that I gave birth to a man."

