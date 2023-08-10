This Body Works For Me star, Bubbly Sodela has a new lease on life and is celebrating every new step she takes

Sodela's main focus is growing her career as a beautician and entrepreneur while staying in her lane

Making her return for Season 2 of Showmax's This Body Works For Me, Bubbly is excited to be back on TV doing what she loves

Bubbly Sodela is back on Showmax's 'This Body Works For Me' and has changed for the better. Images: @bubblyb_sodela

Source: Instagram

Bubbly Sodela ditched work as an exotic dancer for a more wholesome career path as a beautician and aesthetician and the decision appears to be working in her favour.

The Showmax reality TV star is in good spirits and is spreading positive vibes on her social media pages as she embraces the new her.

Bubbly is her ancestors' wildest dreams come true

In a Twitter post celebrating her career change, Bubbly thanked her ancestors for directing her path and answering her prayers. Zimoja reported on Bubbly's ancestral calling to be a prophetess, which she is working towards.

"Our dreams are valid. Whatever my prayer was seems to be working sibonge no Gobela wam that keeps me clean and protected."

She is actively working on improving her life and wellbeing, even taking up reading Duduzile Ngwenya's This Time You Return to Yourself: She posted:

"Welcome to the new version of Bubbly Sodela."

Sodela runs her own aesthetics spa

Bubbly is extremely proud of the work she has done to establish her company, Aesthetics by Bubbly Sodela.

The spa offers waxing services and colon cleansing, among other treatments, and Bubbly prides herself in creating a safe and comfortable environment for her clients.

Mzansi reacts to This Body Works For Me Season 2

The second season of This Body Works For Me was announced and Bubbly is making her return as one of the people's favourites. Fans shared their thoughts on the news:

@_AyandaB said:

"Bubbly makes me laugh. Also, wheres my girl Primadona?"

@MampuruKatleho celebrated:

"Didn't know Bubbly is back!"

"It's just business": Gogo Maweni bags a feature on This Body Works For Me

In a recent report, Briefly News published This Body Works For Me viewers' responses to Gogo Maweni's feature.

In an exclusive comment, Maweni clarified that she simply appeared in a clip and does not, in fact, work in the same industry as the cast members.

"I did a clip with one of the cast members and it will be part of the show. But, I am not part of This Body Works For Me."

