Bonang Matheba is not one to play it small and lives by the phrase "go big or go home"

Queen B recently graced the cover of Glamour magazine and served looks and was as elegant as ever

The star is set to host this year's Miss SA pageant and promised viewers to bring her A-game

Bonang Matheba is 'Glamour's newest cover star and served elegance. Image: scott.hurly

Queen B, Bonang Matheba, is known to thrill fans with her looks and hardly disappoints. The popular presenter shared her Glamour cover where she ate and left no crumbs just days before hosting Miss South Africa.

Bonang personifies elegance in Glamour cover

The Queen B looked stunning as she embraced her African heritage in a unique braided hairstyle and a rustic orange two-piece.

In the story, the star spoke of her legacy and future, as well as the challenges she's faced in her career. She shared the news on her social media platforms.

"Introducing, Glamour, South Africa- Aug/Sept 2023. Proudly presented by The House of BNG. On sale TODAY!! #GlamxBonang"

Bonang to host Miss SA for the 3rd time

Briefly News recently shared the news of Bonang's R60K Miss SA opening dress. The TV presenter prided herself in her work, saying it's in her blood and calling it her "Super Bowl'.

This will be Bonang's third Miss SA hosting gig and she plans to bring her A-game as there will be big names in attendance, including the Miss Universe Organization.

Bonang also hinted at having a few more outfit choices for the pageant, although the R60K number is the most expensive.

Bonang trends for all the right reasons

Lebonza is a stunner and knows how to put an outfit together. The star recently broke the internet in an all-black outfit.

Briefly News caught fan reactions over the Queen B's fit, where one user called her "a whole international icon".

