Sbahle Mpisane reflected on the day she watched a movie based on Don Diper's crash titled 90 Minutes in Heaven

The fitness bunny shared her thoughts on the movie on Threads as she went through a similar car crash in 2018

Sbahle said she is thankful and filled with gratitude that she survived, even though she has no idea how she made it out alive

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane is thankful for her life after she survived her deadly car crash in 2018. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

On 9 August 2018, fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane's life changed forever. On this day five years ago, Sbahle was involved in a horrific car crash.

The social media influencer says a movie she watched based on Don Diper's car crash titled 90 Minutes in Heaven resonates with her life.

Sbahle shares her thoughts on 90 Minutes in Heaven

Sbahle Mpisane recently shared on Threads that she was watching a movie that she related to. Sbahle shared on her thread that the film, based on the true story of Don Diper's car crash experience, resonates with her horrific experience, which she still doesn't know how she survived.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The fitness guru explained in her post why she resonated with Don.

She wrote:

"Movie I am currently watching: '90 Minutes in Heaven'. A true story of Don’s experience with death and life.

"Nearly all his bones were broken, sustained massive brain damage, experienced countless monthly surgeries, dealt with a serious period of depression and prayed to not awake anymore.

"His wife, kids, friends etc didn’t understand why he developed hatred for them and the world. But to speak from experience, no one understands how physically and mentally uncomfortable the survival and recovery phase is."

See her Threads post below:

Sibahle opens up about her accident

According to TimesLIVE, Sbahle Mpisane opened up about what happened before she got into the car accident during her interview with a YouTuber, Owamie Hlongwane.

Owami asked Sbahle if she had had any alcohol on the night of the accident and the fitness bunny responded that it wasn't because she was drinking and driving. Sbahle revealed that someone else caused the accident but there weren't cameras where the accident happened to verify this.

Sbahle back behind the wheel

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that the social media influencer showed a video of herself behind the wheel two years after she got into a car accident.

Sbahle had conquered her fear of driving a car again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News