US actor Sean Penn lashed out at Will Smith's slap on the wrist for the Oscars assault scandal

The actor was jailed in 1987 for a similar incident with an extra on the set of the film Colors

Sean Penn said he met Will Smith before and thought he was a great person but was shocked at his behaviour

Sean Penn was angered at the fact that Will Smith got out scott-free for the Oscars slap incident.

Sean Penn was imprisoned in 1987 for punching and spitting on his co-star on set of the film 'Colors'. Image: Sonia Recchia/Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Sean Penn reacts to the Oscars slap

US actor Sean Penn was interviewed on Variety magazine, where he expressed outrage over the fact that Will Smith did not serve jail time for assaulting Chris Rock.

The King Richard's star slapped Chris Rock, who was the host of the Academy Awards in 2022. This was after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Sean Penn questioned why Will Smith received a slap on the wrist for the Oscars assault scandal and not jail time — like he did for a similar incident in 1987.

The actor was jailed for punching an extra in the film Colors.

“Why did I go to f— jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there?"

Sean Penn questions why people applauded the incident

The actor said he met Will Smith before and thought he was a great person but was shocked at his behaviour. He made mention of the fact that people stood there and did nothing to help Chris Rock.

“So why the f— did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid f— thing? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?”

Will Smith turned to wife Jada after incident

The actor issued a video apologising to Chris Rock for assaulting him on stage, He turned to his Jada Pinkett Smith and their children for healing.

Fans of the star were comforted to see he had moved on and put the incident behind him.

The Oscars ban Will Smith for 10 years

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Oscars banned Will Smith for 10 years following the Oscars incident.

The academy issued a statement which Will Smith accepted as it stated that he would not be allowed to attend the event.

Source: Briefly News