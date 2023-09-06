Prince Kaybee added his own opinion of a video that's circulating on social media between a citizen, an EFF member and armed security

The Economic Freedom Fighter looked like he was having an argument with an armed security who asked him to leave the area

Another tried to diffuse the situation but got punched, Kaybee called out the security for punching an unarmed man

A video of a white security officer punching a citizen has gone viral. It has caused uproar on social media, and people are seeking answers.

Clip of altercation goes viral

Award-winning House music DJ, Prince Kaybee added his opinion about the viral video.

In the clip circulating on social media, a man dressed in Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) regalia is arguing with an armed security force. Another man standing with him got between them and tried to diffuse the situation.

He got punched in the face and landed flat on the floor while other bystanders screamed in disbelief.

The video is not audible, but the security forces asked the alleged EFF member to leave the area, as they were not authorised to be there.

The video was posted by journalist @ZANewsFlash, who made fun of the situation.

Prince Kaybee weighs in on the clip

Prince Kaybee was one of the many netizens who saw no joke in the video. He called out the white men for punching the man and the other for drawing his weapon at an unarmed member.

"Nothing is funny here, the white guy is a coward for landing a sucker punch on someone that’s trying to defuse an altercation. Another thing is they are armed swearing and harming the unarmed knowing that they can pull the trigger and scream self defence, disgusting!!!"

EFF members speak out in defence of the men attacked

Many people were outraged by the video, while others cautioned commenters not to make the incident about race.

The Regional Secretary of the @BcmEFF, @SiyaRumbu21, said:

"How is this funny to you? A black person attacked by a white person like that? The guy is assaulted for trying to stop what could be a fight. Or you do not care because you think the guy is an EFF member and therefore he deserves it?

"And when EFF responds, you guys will attack us.The guy might not even be a fighter. Could be a community member. But you are excited because you'd be happy if it was the EFF."

Other netizens weigh in:

