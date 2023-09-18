Influencer and model K Naomi and Tshepi Vundla were among the guests at the Inanda Polo Club

They attended the Mercedes-EQ SUV launch hosted by high-end car company Mercedes Benz South Africa

Reacting to the breathtaking content shared by K Naomi, netizens showered her with praises

K Naomi and Tshepi Vundla mingled with other personalities at the Mercedes SUV launch at the Inanda Polo Club. Image: @knaomi, @tshepivundla.

Influencers and fashion content creators K Naomi and Tshepi Vundla were among the guests at the Mercedes Benz event hosted at Inanda Polo Club.

K Naomi shares breathtaking content at launch

Taking to Instagram, Naomi shared some content taken at the Mercedes-EQ SUV launch. She and other media personalities were hosted by high-end car company Mercedes Benz South Africa.

"Good times with some good people at the Mercedes-EQ SUV Launch at the Prestigious Inanda Polo Club! Thank you, @mercedesbenzsa, for hosting me, what an eventful day and a great usher into a new era of all-electric mobility within the luxury SUV segment."

Mzansi in awe over the beauts that are Naomi and Vundla

In her post, Naomi shared images from the event. In them, you can spot Tshepi Vundla, Mobi Dixon, fashion designer Maxhosa and DJ PH.

tshepivundla gushed:

"You looked so pretty."

gee_dhlamini gushed:

"Love the dress, so pretty!"

neonontso_ relied:

"Beautiful people."

urbaneeddie said:

"You looked absolutely gorgeous."

kamo.mafokwane said:

"So so beautiful."

zhahida.t added:

"I love seeing you and @tshepivundla together."

Tshepi Vundla, JR embroiled in drama with Ayanda Thabethe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Khawula posted a video on his Youtube channel where he made damning allegations against Tshepi Vundla and Ayanda Thabethe.

These allegations came a few days after Tshepi Vundla and her baby daddy JR got married traditionally. Musa alleged that Tshepi Vundla stole her husband JR from Ayanda Thabethe, who was her friend, more than 13 years ago.

