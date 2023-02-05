Musa Khawula posted another video on his Youtube channel making damning allegations against celebrities

This time he zeroed in on Tshepi Vundla and JR's relationship after news broke that the pair got married traditionally

Musa said Tshepi allegedly stole JR from Ayanda Thabethe who was her friend more than 13 years ago

Ayanda Thabethe allegedly lost JR to Tshepi Vundla many years ago. Image: @ayandathabethe_ and @tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula dropped another bombshell on his YouTube channel about Idols SA judge JR Bogopa and content creator Tshepi Vundla's relationship.

The celebrity blogger said over 13 years ago Tshepi was very good friends with TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe who was dating JR at the time.

According to the controversial celebrity blogger, Tshepi wanted JR for herself and decided to go against girl code, and stole JR's number from Ayanda's cellphone.

Musa said Tshepi worked hard to get the musician and congratulated her on her nuptials with JR after dating for 13 years and birthing his two children.

South African react to Musa Khawula's revelation about Ayanda Thabethe, Tshepi Vundla and JR

Musa's video got 40 000 views from peeps who enjoyed his juicy gossip about Tshepi and JR's personal lives that has remained mostly private. Many were shocked that the elegant fashion stylist allegedly betrayed Ayanda in pursuit of a man.

@1blackteacup said:

"Ayanda did the same to another woman, so what goes around comes back around."

Zee Zondani wrote:

"Imagine a supposed friend stealing ur man's number to hook up with him. Hayi and the mainstream media will never tell u these. Musa you are king!"

Zoe stated:

"It’s the Idols money that JR used to lobola Tshephi?"

Mpume Khumalo posted:

"These girls be stealing these men's numbers. "

@user-rt3kb4yo5l

"Stealth mntakabawo!"

