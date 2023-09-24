Legendary rugby player Bryan Habana spent some time with his lovely wife, Janine Viljoen and celebrated their marriage

The former Springbok player was the fastest on the team, but now he is enjoying family life to the fullest

Bryan Habana and his beloved life partner celebrated more than a decade of marriage with a European trip

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Former rugby union player Bryan Habana enjoys spending time with his wife, Janine Viljoen. The lovebirds jetted off to a cute wedding anniversary celebration.

Bryan Habana took his wife to France for their 14th marriage anniversary and many thought it was cute. Image: bryanhabana_.

Source: Instagram

Bryan Habana and his wife tied the knot in 2009 and have grown stronger. Bryan Habana took to Instagram to show people how happy he's ever been since they tied the knot.

Bryan Habana shows off his wife on social

Bryan Habana's rugby days are behind him, and he enjoys what life has to offer with his wife. To celebrate being married for 14 years, Bryan Habana and Janine flew to France.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

See the post of deputy trip below:

Bryan Habana fans gush over gorgeous wifey

Many people were delighted to see the happy couple. Online users were raving about how good they looked together.

Capella.deva was happy:

"Congratulations. What a classy treat. Just as you are. May your blessings always be abundant, Bryan, with your lady love."

howiekahn78 said:

"Always setting the bar for the rest of us. Huge congrats."

marilizeniekerk added:

"Happy anniversary️".

franciswinesza wrote:

"Happy Anniversary. Cheers to many more."

ginaholman_ commented:

"Congrats to you both! What an experience, love to the boys."

Who is Janine Viljoen?

Janine Habana is also into sports, like her former Springbok husband. She boasts an established career in sport.

According to The South African, Janine studied Biokinetics and Sports Science Centre at the University of Johannesburg. She also has a bachelor of science honours degree in sports science.

Janine was a personal fitness trainer and owns a firm fitness exercise in pregnancy wellness centre. Janine is also a mother of two, one named Timothy Habana.

"Together again": A happy Siya Kolisi finally joins up with the family in London

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has finally joined the rest of his family in London, England after the family made the big move abroad.

According to TimesLive, the move comes after Kolisi joined Racing 92 in Paris earlier this year.

In an Instagram post, Siya is seen all smiles with his wifey Rachel and their two children in a cute family photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News