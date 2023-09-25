Dawn King has been praised for her phenomenal acting skills and continues to blow fans away with her talent

In a recent TikTok video, the actress remade the popular "breasts for wine" trade that once left social media in stitches

Fans were floored at how well Dawn's clip and praised her for her flawless delivery

Fans praised Thandeka Dawn King for her brilliant acting as she remade a classic TikTok video.

Source: Instagram

Dawn King recently had Mzansi in stitches at her latest TikTok video. The actress remade a classic TikTok where she said a man asked to see her breasts and reward her with a bottle of wine. Though the original video had been shared over a year ago, Mzansi was still impressed by Dawn's version.

Dawn King remakes classic TikTok

In an Instagram post, Dawn King shared a funny clip where she remade a classic TikTok video of a lady describing an encounter with a stranger to a friend.

The original video was of an elderly lady describing an encounter where a man asked to see her breasts in exchange for a bottle of wine. When pointing in the direction the man went, the old lady pointed with a bottle of white wine in hand.

Dawn's version is quite similar yet still very hilarious:

"He said that if I show him my b*obs he'll give me some wine."

The original TikTok featured an elderly lady:

Mzansi floored over Dawn's video

Fans were in stitches watching Dawn's hilarious video and shared jokes with the award-winning actress:

cookingwithzanele said:

"I mean it costs nothing to show!"

djhappygalsa responded:

"Kodwa yini!"

zizopokwana asked:

"Ok so you got the wine after all?"

dungeonrose_gwalagwala added:

"Me thinks that was a fair deal!"

zimbalisa10 laughed:

"And here is the wine Gosh!"

ngubenpt posted:

"@dawnthandeka_king hilarious and the wine on your hand!"

erato_matshitse said:

"You just made my day been feeling so down!"

