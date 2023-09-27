Uthando Nes'thembu star shared pictures of him not wearing a shirt online

The polygamist Musa Mseleku wrote a long, hearty message praising himself

Social media users responded to the post as some netizens called him the husband of the nation

Polygamist Musa Mseleku shared charming pictures of himself online: @musamseleku

We can testify that Bab'Mseleku is the people's husband. The polygamist recently shared snapshots of him flaunting his bare chest.

Musa Mseleku charms fans with his pictures

The Mseleku's found themselves topping the trends online recently, the polygamist's family has been the talk of town since he announced the arrival of his first son's baby boy.

Now, Musa finds himself being a hot topic on social media right now. The Uthando Nes'thembu reality TV star shared a series of pictures on Instagram of him shirtless, wearing a modern tracksuit, showing off his 'one pack'.

The star accompanied the pictures with a heartfelt long message praising himself and manhood.

He said:

"IBhaxa Likamanweshula noma omuphi umfazi uyazi uyazinweshulela, Imbiza kaBhayela ephehlwa abafazi, umaphumelela bemunyundela, impumelelo yakhe ivunywe abezizwe yaphikwa abakwabo, Ingungunyane enempindiselo kwabayizondayo, Uzigi zamadoda ziyamulandela kodwa azimufici..."

See the pictures below:

Fans named Musa Mseleku husband of the nation

Shortly after the polygamist shared the series of snapshots, netizens went on his comment section and said he was the nation's hubby. Read some of the comments below:

daughter_of_makhumalo responded:

"Papa Bear."

nomgcibelocandy replied:

"Aw Baba."

ngeziflawless_ wrote:

"Baba mthombeni."

sibongiseni.biyelafnb said:

"Nkunzimalanga."

malindisa.faith said:

"Babu Mseleku."

maduyazah wrote:

"Umyeni weSizwe."

sphercydolphin wrote:

"Awu madoda one pack."

Mpumelelo Mseleku navigates his polygamy

The 22-year-old polygamist, Mpumelelo Mseleku, shared some juices on his family reality show, Izingane Zes'thembu.

He revealed how he runs his own polygamy between his two women, Tirelo Nonhlanhla Kale, who just gave birth to their first baby and Vuyokazi Nciweni, who is expecting their second baby

Vuyokazi Nciweni announces second pregnancy with Mpumelelo

In a related Briefly News report, Mpumelelo's first girlfriend and baby mama, Vuyokazi, announced she is expecting her second child with the young polygamist in training.

The Izingane Zesthembu star experienced a heartfelt debut season of the series, dropping subtle clues about her pregnancy, while Tirelo cleverly incorporated her noticeable pregnancy bump into her character. Vuyo's upcoming second child will become a younger sibling to three-year-old Mhlophekazi.

Source: Briefly News