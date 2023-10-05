Simz Ngema recently released her new single Idliso and received varying responses from listeners

Nevertheless, the actress embraced the responses and later penned a post about her fear of giving up

Simz revealed her view of what losing hope looks like and touched many followers who were moved by her words

Simz Ngema says she is more afraid of giving up than she is of failure, saying giving up means you've lost all hope and encouraged fans to stay hopeful. Images: simzngema



Simz Ngema opened up about her fears. The singer recently released her single, Idliso and revealed that she has a fear of losing hope and giving up. Simz' song received a lukewarm response from listeners, with many urging the singer to hang the mic.

It's seemingly comments such as those that may have pushed Simz to pen the uplifting Instagram post about never losing hope.

Simz Ngema reveals her biggest fear

In an Instagram post, Simz Ngema, who also goes by Quing Simz, opened up about her biggest fear.

The singer revealed that instead of having a fear of failure, she's more afraid of giving up:

"Giving up means you’ve lost all hope and hope is what keeps us going."

She went on:

"We hope that we’ll wake up the next day, we hope to make it to work. we hope to have kids one day, we hope to see them grow."

The post is a testament to Simz' hopeful spirit, more so after the reception of her latest single. It shows that despite the negativity, she is determined to keep trying until she gets it right, instead of simply throwing in the towel.

Simz touches fans with heartfelt post

Followers were moved by Simz' uplifting post and flooded her comments with sweet messages:

puseletsolekalakala88 said:

"Wise words sisters big up to HOPE!"

nelisiwemnukwa responded:

"Amen cc."

inkosazaneyamajaca commented:

"Siyabonga ukusinika ithemba!"

bongofficialy posted:

"Without hope we are nothing."

derikndlovu quoted:

"'And the Spirit said, 'Do not pray about it, do not manifest it, l have already given it to thee.'"

ts.nyasha__svova added:

"Caption!"

therealgnl_sa21 said:

"You looking incredible my sister!"

Tino Chinyani releases debut project

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Tino Chinyani's excitement over finally releasing his project, Tiyani, named after his and Simz Ngema's son.

The couple has shared glimpses of their romance with online users as they build their respective careers while raising their little boy.

Simz recently showed off a stunning ring and sparked engagement rumours among social media users.

