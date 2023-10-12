YO TV presenter and fitness enthusiast Azaria Khoza has announced the passing of his mother

Khoza has received loving messages from his followers in an attempt to comfort him after the daunting news

In his loving post, Azaria shared some of his fondest moments with his mother and reminisced about the times they would share giggles

Azaria Khoza is at home with his family to prepare for the burial of his mother. Image: @azariakhoza

Source: Instagram

The presenter of the youth television show YO TV, Azaria Khoza, has announced the passing of his mother in an emotional Instagram post.

Azaria makes the daunting announcement

The host and fitness enthusiast, in his loving post, shared some of his fondest moments with his mother and reminisced about the times they would share giggles.

"My best friend is gone! My mom has moved to another realm. I will forever cherish our wonderful and crazy moments. When we were together, we would laugh 70% of the time. My mom was/is literally my best friend. We had a very wonderful friendship. Sarcasm and laughter were Alwys in check."

Azaria also shared more sweet moments with his followers, saying they would often watch TV shows together over the phone. Not to mention the sweet clingy phone calls she would make to him if he dared not call her after 24 hours.

Mzansi comforts Azaria following announcement

Khoza has received loving messages from his followers in an attempt to comfort him after the daunting news.

_isaac_753 said:

"Oh my champ, I am so sorry about your loss."

dr_filz shared:

"Love and light, condolences bro."

nceba_classen added:

"My sincere condolences Aza. Strength."

sungoddessafrolux shared:

"Aaaaaah man sorry Aza. Cuts really deep. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Love and strength."

baz_lerozay commented:

"Sending deepest condolences to you and your family sorry for your loss."

Cent twins mourn grandmother

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, the celebrity twins Innocent and Millicent Sadiki announced the passing of their grandmother. The twins shared multiple tributes on their Instagram accounts to remember their granny.

Their industry colleagues showered their posts with messages of condolences and strength during this time,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News