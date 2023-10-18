Letoya Makhene's grandmother has lived for over a century and is still going strong

The actress took to her social media pages to wish her granny well on her 101st birthday with a sweet message and throwback photos

Followers rallied around Letoya sending heartfelt tributes to her grandmother on her special day

Letoya Makhene expressed her gratitude on her grandmother's 101st birthday, saying she's thankful that her granny is still there for her. Images: letoyamakhenep

Letoya Makhene wished her grandmother a happy birthday for her 101st year. The actress shared a heartfelt post dedicated to her granny as she reached over a century, showing her gratitude that her granny is still around to give advice.

Fans showed love to Letoya's grandmother and sent sweet messages for her birthday.

Letoya Makhene celebrates grandmother's birthday

In an Instagram post, Letoya Makhene paid tribute to her grandmother on her 101st birthday with a sweet message. The actress said she's grateful to still have her granny for her advice and heartfelt childhood stories:

"My Queen has been blessed with #101 years, I’m so grateful that we still have you around."

Mzansi shows love to Letoya's granny

Fans and followers sent heartfelt messages to Letoya honouring her grandmother, many were moved by the actress' sweet post to her granny, and also for how long her granny has been around:

iam_mofire said:

"Happy Birthday gorgeous Queen."

mathu_so responded:

"Beautiful blessing. Happy birthday to the Queen!"

tebogo_makhene_mbele commented:

"Happy birthday Lilly girl, aahh maan, Ngono Lilly still strong and beautiful!"

kely.mazo posted:

"How gorgeous are they, happy happy Rakgadi!"

tshutlane added:

"Happy birthday to her!"

iam_mofire said:

"Blessings!"

Letoya Makhene addresses abuse allegations

In a recent report, Briefly News covered details behind Letoya Makhene hitting back at the allegations that her wife Lebo Keswa abused her.

The Generations: The Legacy star and her wife have faced their fair share of backlash and have made headlines for all the wrong reasons, from cheating to abuse allegations.

Nevertheless, the couple has maintained a loving marriage. Letoya previously showed love and appreciation for her wife, saying Lebo taught her how to love and fans were moved by the actress' sweet message.

