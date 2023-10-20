American socialite Kim Kardashian is being dragged online by fans and followers for getting the Palestine flag wrong

The mother of four, during a live on TikTok with her daughter, North West, said the Palestinian flag was Brazil's

Social media users dragged the reality star online for getting the Palestine flag wrong

Kim Kardashian got the Palestinian flag wrong during a live TikTok with North West. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

How does one mix up flags with no similarities, though? American socialite Kim K is being dragged online for her poor general knowledge.

Kim K gets the Palestine flag wrong

Yet again, Kim Kardashian finds herself trending online after embarrassing herself live on TikTok. The star recently trended after revealing that she had hired a 'manny' for her seven-year-old son, Saint West, during an episode of The Kardashians.

Now, the American socialite is being dragged after getting the Palestine flag wrong during a live she did with her 10-year-old daughter, North West.

The mother of four was asked by her daughter to identify the flag and tell her the country and Kim confidently said it was Brazil's.

An X user, @Tokyo_Trev, shared the clip online and captioned it:

"I can't wait for Kanye to see this."

Watch the video below:

Netizens drag Kim Kardashian

After the video of the reality TV star circulated online, social media users dragged the socialite, with some saying she should've said she didn't kno. Others just laughed at how confidently she responded:

@thehealer_0 said:

"Wayifundisa ingane inyongo."

@Owusuivy wrote:

"She said it with confidence."

@DJTrixSA said:

"Yeah, as a parent, I would have said the same thing just to keep it moving."

@TboozeSA wrote:

"She avoided a PR disaster. That was intentional. I’m not falling for that trap'… Whatever she said was gonna make headlines."

@jerry_mkhatshwa responded:

"She could’ve said she doesn’t know, though."

@Yaosuk3 said:

"You could tell that a thought of 'Do I tell her the truth or lie?' took place during that long pause."

@IamBonkosi_SA wrote:

"Eii bayamsukela azithulele."

@Zwane_2Li2Ls said:

"Hai Nina!!! Did she say Brazil is now Palestine?!?! Yoh."

Source: Briefly News