Uncle Waffles spoiled her followers with an unexpected dance routine to her Peacok Revisit hit song

She served fire moves in a short TikTok video wearing a cool orange and black outfit and a headwrap

Her followers were in awe of the international star, who graciously replied to their comments

Uncle Waffles and her followers bonded over her TikTok video after dancing to her 'Peacock Revisit' hit. Images: uncle.waffles/TikTok, @unclesam/Instagram

Swaziland-born international Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles knows how to keep a crowd entertained, even in the comfort of her own home.

The sultry musician, who has been booked back-to-back for her We Love Waffles show, gave her followers a treat with a home video.

Uncle Waffles dances to Peacock Revisit in a home video

The energetic singer took to her TikTok in an unlikely video, dancing in the comfort of her home wearing a baggy outfit and a headwrap. She gave a short performance of one of her hits, Peacock Revisit.

Check out Uncle Waffles' fire dance moves below:

Uncle Waffles responds to her fans praising her Peacock Revisit video

Her people were amazed by her killer performance reminded the global star how much she was appreciated back at home. Unlike most celebrities, Uncle Waffles responded to the praise:

Thabang Mb Mabena asked for the nation:

"When are you marrying us, all of us?"

Uncle Waffles responded:

"Like next week Tuesday."

Reneilwe updated her:

"I told my dogs about us."

Uncle Waffles approved:

"As you should."

Elzet Lwazi asked Waffles:

"When will you be ready to tell them about us?"

Uncle Waffles responded:

"Bae, I’m not ready yet."

k4 tested:

"If she doesn't reply it means we dating."

Uncle Waffles replied:

"Right, tell them,"

nonchalant.omo complimented:

"She’s very pretty."

Zayy shared:

"My one goal in life is to be able to dance like this.

Cleo_Kay98 said:

"I love this look."

moneymaker17 observed:

"Ok at first you did kind of look like Nicki a little bit."

