The gospel singer was a guest on the show The Venting Podcast , where she engaged in deep conversations with Gogo Skhotheni

She took to her social media pages to assure her supporters that she is still very much a Christian despite what people might think

Gospel artist Zaza Mokhethi faced a lot of backlash from her Christian supporters following an interview with a sangoma Gogo Skhotheni.

We're all God's children - says Zaza

Zaza Mokhethi was the latest guest on The Venting Podcast, where she engaged in deep conversations with the famous Gogo Skhotheni. While on the show, Zaza mentioned how she believes that everyone is God's child despite the differences in beliefs.

"I agreed to come here because I believe that we are all God's children, regardless of our differences in religion. We are one. I respect those who believe in African spirituality as much as they respect my beliefs."

She received a lot of backlash from the Christian community who deemed her visit to go against their beliefs.

Zaza responds to the backlash

Mokhethi took to her social media pages to assure her supporters that she is still very much a Christian despite what people might think.

In her statement, Zaza explained that despite her chatting with Skhotheni, her faith was not deterred.

"The podcast interview provoked a fair amount of reaction within the Christian community and the public at large...In light of some of the criticism levelled against me, I have decided to publicly re-affirm my faith in Jesus Christ of Nazareth, the Christian faith and the Christian community at large."

The purpose of the interview according to Zaza

In her statement, she continued by expressing that her appearance on the podcast was solely aimed at sharing the message of God.

She said it is not an unusual act for believers to use these platforms.

Zaza on being unappreciated in Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zaza Mokhethi revealed the pain of being unappreciated by award organisers in South Africa.

The Gospel star revealed that she has one international award and has not received a single one in Mzansi.

Mokhethi has 13 years in the industry and has cemented her name as one of the amazing voices in the local entertainment scene.

