Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is mom of the year and was surprised with sweet gifts from her sons

The actress recently hosted her first stand-alone fashion show for her latest Essie Apparel range, the Freedom Collection

Mzansi fawned over the thoughtful gesture and praised Enhle for being a super mom

Enhle Mbali's sons surprised her with gifts to celebrate the launch of her Essie Apparel 'Freedom Collection.' Image: enhlembali_.

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is overjoyed after the success of her Essie Apparel which received praise from Mzansi. After recently launching the Freedom Collection, the actress was showered with gorgeous gifts from her sons, Anesu and Asante.

Mzansi showed love to the Four Walls actress, amazed at her boys' thoughtfulness.

Enhle Mbali shows off gifts from sons

Being a super mom clearly has its perks and Enhle Mbali is enjoying the fruits of her labor.

The fashion designer recently hosted her first stand-alone fashion show for her Freedom Collection for Essie Apparel. In honour of their mom's hard work, and just being an incredible mother, Enhle's sons Anesu and Asante surprised her with some thoughtful gifts.

Taking to her Instagram page, Enhle walked into her balloon-filled bedroom to find cute pressies from her boys. A bouquet of roses; a "Thank you for being a super mom, we love you, from AAA" board, a "Well done mom, you're the best" note and drawing, and an "I heart mama" keyring:

"The boys (my AA Batteries) after the @essie_apparel show…. Sweetest gesture. Melted my heart. The stuff that really matters."

Mzansi fawns over Enhle Mbali's sons

Don't you just love a thoughtful man? Mzansi thinks Enhle Mbali is doing a great job in raising her sons and showered her with praise.

chefluciamthiyane gushed over Enhle:

"Aaah my heart, this is no lie. I've witnessed you being a Supermom, may God bless you even more, Enhle."

andie_mcasa wrote:

"Ohhhh!! Mani this is so sweet mommy, you deserve all the love and happiness in the world!"

brnfufulicious said:

"Aaaaah, this just the sweetest gesture, you are raising good men Enhle wow!"

ethelngema fawned:

"Ncooo. We love you Nana. Blessings upon your little ones."

ayandamtshali posted:

"Nothing else matters. This is the purest love and the greatest wealth."

cebile.maleka praised Enhle:

"Super mom, well done baby girl for raising the AA batteries."

selokelaboledi commented:

"very mom needs this affirmation."

sabe_magubane said:

"This is legendary, what gentlemen!"

Enhle Mbali compared to Black Coffee's new girlfriend

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Black Coffee's alleged new missus, Victoria Gonzales.

Netizens couldn't help but be spicy and compared the influencer to Enhle, where many said she had nothing on the Four Walls actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News