A Focalistic fan's daring stunt went viral as he jumped off the stage expecting a crowd-surfing moment but was ignored by everyone

Social media users found the video amusing, with comments suggesting that the fan got what he deserved for his impulsive act

Fans shared humorous reactions, questioning the fan's decision and speculating about Focalistic's thoughts during the incident

Social media users were recently left rolling on the floor with laughter after a video from Focalistic's show went viral. The clip shows one fan jumping into the crowd from the stage, only to be ignored by everyone.

Focalistic’s fan jumped from the stage during his performance. Image: @focalistic

Source: Instagram

Focalistic's fan jumps off the stage for him

Fans can sometimes do the wildest things during their favourite artists' shows. A groovist who attended Focalistic's show made the show even more interesting after pulling a hilarious stunt.

A video shared by the popular entertainment page MDN News on social media shows the enthusiastic fan who took to the stage during President Ya Straata's performance and jumped off the stage.

From the look of things, the unidentified fan thought the crowd would catch him and have a little crowd-surfing moment, but everyone ignored him and he hit the grown face down.

Watch the video below:

Fans share hilarious comments on video

The trending video of Focalistic's fan jumping from the stage received hilarious comments from social media users. Fans said the fan got what he deserved for jumping from the stage.

@Aus_Keke said:

"Why would he even do that."

@RichBlackWidow added:

"Madness here haebo."

@savenoho

"I wonder what was on foca's mind "

Skomota caught on camera eating his snots

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that dance viral sensation Skomota has been making trends lately, and recently, he made headlines as a disturbing video of him went viral on social media.

The dance sensation left many netizens in stitches after his request to work with the late Ricky Rick and, AKA. Now Skomota finds himself trending once again as a video of him feasting on his snot has circulated social media.

Source: Briefly News