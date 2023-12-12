Since the news of her death circulated on social media, more details about her private life surface

A photo of Zahara and her husband Mpho Xaba's wedding invitation went viral on social media

The star passed away barely a week after her traditional matrimony happened, and later this year, she was supposed to have her white wedding

A picture of Zahara's wedding invite was leaked on social media and is now trending. Image: @zaharasa

As South Africans continue to mourn the loss of our music icon, Zahara, more private and personal information about the star is being leaked online and shared with the public. However, it is unknown who is sharing such info.

Zahara's traditional wedding invitation trends

Just hours after her untimely death was confirmed by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, Zahara's matrimonial ceremony invitation was leaked via social media, and it is not known by whom.

The invitation was shared on Facebook by the news and gossip page Mzansi's Celeb News. The date of their traditional wedding is revealed on the invitation, and a picture of herself and her husband, Mpho Xaba, is seen.

See the picture below:

According to Sunday World, a close friend of the music muso shared that the Loliwe hitmaker was in preparation for a summer wedding that would take place in November 2023 on her birthday month:

"She is going to have her traditional wedding followed by her white wedding and that is what she is currently preparing for.They are always together. When she gigs around the country, she travels with him whenever possible. He has met her family, they are smitten with him. She is just happy."

This was her third proposal after being engaged to Umhlobo Wenene FM radio presenter Amaza Ntshanga in 2017. 2019, the singer reportedly committed to Ian Sibiya again but later broke off the engagement.

Mzansi sends heartfelt messages to Zahara

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans of the award-winning singer Zahara were shattered when word first got out that she was hospitalised.

Many netizens, fans and her celebrity friends recently sent heartfelt messages to the singer, wishing her a speedy recovery.

