The family of the late Zoleka Mandela has issued a statement in remembrance of the author and activist

It has been three months since the passing of Zoleka Mandela, and her family vowed to keep her memory alive

In the statement, they also thanked Zoleka's supporters for helping them get through the pain of losing her

The Mandela family sent out a statement where they gave thanks to the people who offered them unwavering support after Zoleka Mandela's death. In the statement, they also vowed to keep her memory alive.

Zoleka's legacy is in good hands

Author and activist Zoleka Mandela passed away on 25 September after a long battle with cancer. She was 43 years old at the time of her death.

In the recent statement, the family paid homage to her life and legacy, making it known that they plan to keep her memory alive and well.

"It’s been three months since our beloved Zoleka Mandela left this world, and not a day goes by without feeling the void she left in our hearts. Yet, in this time, her spirit has become a beacon of strength, resilience, and love for us all."

The family expressed gratitude to those who supported them during the difficult time of losing Zoleka.

"Zoleka’s family wants to take a moment to express gratitude for the outpouring of support and love from each and every one of you during this challenging time. Your kind words, memories, and shared moments have been a source of comfort, reminding us of the impact she had on countless lives."

Mzansi comforted by Mandela family's statement

Commenting under the statement, many people found comfort as some are still trying to grapple with the loss of Zoleka.

just_nonies said:

"It’s the baby's first Christmas without their mum. Praying for them."

mamaphly

"How I miss your posts about your million kids."

regaogetswechuene shared:

"I remember how she posted last year during this time that she has almost everyone at her home. I think she was hosting. Probably knew it would be her last. I pray her babies are surrounded by so much love today and every day."

zizotshwete added:

"We pray wholeheartedly for her children."

_zimasa said:

"I am very happy to see a post from her page. Also happy to hear from her family. I think about her all the time. I miss her."

