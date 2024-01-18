Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena went to Mauritius on vacation with her girl pals Thabsie and Yolanda Vilakazi

While they were there, a tropical storm called Cyclone Belal hit, and Moozlie recently reacted to it

Moozlie expressed her gratitude for being safe and tucked in bed during the storm at their hotel

Nomuzi Mabena was in Mauritius when Cyclone Belal hit. Image: @moozlie

Source: Instagram

Media personality Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena went to Mauritius on vacation but was hit by an unexpected tropical storm.

Moozlie says vacation did not go as planned

The rapper and TV presenter went on a couple's retreat with her friends, musician Thabsie and Kwesta's wife, Yolanda Vilakazi. They were also joined by their partners, Thando Vokwana, who is married to Thabsie, and Kwesta, who was with his wife. Moozlie was with her new bae.

While they were there, a tropical storm called Cyclone Belal hit, and it set the mood off for the couples.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Moozlie expressed her gratitude for being safe and tucked in bed during the storm at their hotel. The Citizen quoted Moozlie saying:

“I am well and safe at the hotel. I came to Mauritius for a holiday with friends and to take time out to enjoy a break from work.”

Not the vacation she expected

Moozlie then described the experience as a wild one but was relieved that she and her friends were safe. The news publication further quoted the rapper:

“This cyclone experience has been so wild! Definitely not the vacation I had imagined. But having this happen in January is a little reminder that God will see me through any storm this year coming my way. Also feeling beyond grateful that I was in a warm bed with a roof over my head.”

Couple's retreat rubs peeps the wrong way

In a previous report from Briefly News, friends Moozlie, Thabsie and Yolanda Vilakazi went on a couple's retreat with their significant others.

The holiday was in the tropical island of Mauritius, and they received mixed reactions from netizens online who wondered who Moozlie is dating.

Yolanda was with her husband, Kwesta, and Thabsie was with her husband, Thando Vokwana.

Source: Briefly News