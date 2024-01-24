Somizi Mhlongo forgot his gym bag and took a bag full of money to the gym

The media personality left netizens stunned as he casually flaunted his cash during a workout session

Netizens laughed off SomGAGA's outrageous display of wealth and showed him some love

Netizens were stunned at Somizi Mhlongo after he posted a workout video next to his bag of money. Images: somizi

Somizi Mhlongo never misses an opportunity to show off, even at the gym. The flamboyant media personality left his gym bag for a duffel bag and didn't bother closing it during his workout routine so that everyone could take a peep at his Nelson Mandela notes!

Somizi Mhlongo shows off bag full of money

Picture yourself fighting for your life, lifting weights at the gym and then Somizi Mhlongo walks in and drops a Louis Vuitton duffel bag full of money next to you, then proceeds to lay down to bench press some weights.

The former Idols SA judge shared a video of his workout routine lifting 28 KG weights; he even used H.E.R.'s Focus as the background song.

As expected, SomGAGA had all eyes on him and his bag of money as he casually worked out in his shades and grey faux locks - purr!

Mzansi weighs in on Somizi Mhlongo's video

Netizens are entertained at how big of a show-off Somizi is:

djtira joked:

"They dropped those R200s in the bag."

nomsamadida was stunned:

"That money, Jesus!"

meltzino asked:

"Are we not going to talk about that cash in the bag?"

vusidesigner pointed out:

"Everyone in the background is trying to look busy!"

djjawz was surprised:

"You're strong after all, friend?"

pistis_mbutshitshi praised Somizi:

"Putting in that work!"

miss.audrey___ asked:

"Is that your gym bag?"

nadia_queenofficial wrote:

"Your gym content is different!"

Somizi Mhlongo gets mistaken for Shebeshxt

In more Somizi Mhlongo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality showing off his new liquor store named after himself.

Without a shirt on, netizens mistook SomGAGA for Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt, who is known to rock up to shows shirtless:

tylerwrldxxx said:

"Somizi really looks like Shebeshxt. A huge congratulations to him though!"

