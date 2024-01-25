Chicco Twala confirmed he's DJ Lamiez Holworthy's father after attending her son's Christening

Twala gifted DJ Lamiez and Khuli Chana's son Leano Laone a toy Mercedes Benz at the lavish event

Social media reacted with disbelief and curiosity about the celebrities' controversial relationship

The news about Chicco Twala confirming that he is DJ Lamiez Holworthy's biological father sent shockwaves across the internet. The veteran star revealed the information after he was spotted attending Lamiez and Khuli Chana's son Leano Laone's Christening ceremony.

A video of Chicco Twala attending DJ Lamiez Holworthy's son's Christening ceremony has emerged. Image: @MDNnewss

Chicco Twala gifts Lamiez Holworthy's son a Mercedes toy car

Social media users have been digging up information about Chicco Twala and DJ Lamiez Holworthy's relationship after he revealed that he is the star's father.

A video of the legendary musician and music producer attending Leano Laone's lavish Christening ceremony was shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The post also revealed that the alleged doting grandfather gifted the toddler a brand-new Mercedes toy car. The post read:

"Chicco Twala attending his alleged grandchild's Christening and gifting him with a toy Mercedes Benz."

Mzansi shares thoughts on Chicco Twala and Lamiez's relationship

Social media users are still finding it hard to believe that Chicco Twala is DJ Lamiez Holworthy's biological father. Many shared mixed reactions to the trending video.

@Amza_5 said:

"Lamiez & Khuli have a very beautiful & big house . I like that they host all their special events there, for instance, the baby shower, instead of hiring venues like most celebs "

@jacktairo asked:

"Will his son ever tell the truth about Senzo?"

@Sweetskal added:

"Was her brother Longwe there??"

Lamiez Holworthy shares snaps from son Leano Laone’s Christening

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and her husband, Khuli Chana, recently celebrated their son's christening. Baby Leano's baptism celebration was surely something out of a Pinterest board and was attended by his family, including Lamiez' rumoured father, Chicco Twala.

Our girl, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule, is a proud mama and never forgets to capture the best moments of parenthood.

