Singer Lady Zamar is about to bless her fans with some new music this week on 2 February 2024

The award-winning singer did not say much about her new release but instead shared the date and a rainbow emoji

She posted a video from a recent photoshoot where she was lively and vibrant as part of her announcement

Lady Zamar is gearing up to drop new music in February. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

New music is on the way from talented singer Lady Zamar. The songstress did not quite divulge much about her new release, leaving fans even more curious.

Lady Zamar teases release date for new song

Taking to Instagram, Lady Zamar announced that she is about to bless her fans with some new music this week. In the video, the award-winning singer shared the date for the upcoming release which is on 2 February 2024.

The Love Is Blind singer did not say much about her new release; she only shared the date and a rainbow emoji.

In her post, Zamar was at a recent photoshoot where she was lively and vibrant as part of her announcement.

Fans gush over Zamar

Taking to the comments section, Lady Zamar fans, known as the collective Zamartians, had a lot of positive things to say:

loick_louw said:

"You look amazing. All that cute and all that beautiful. You are magical."

queen_zamar_ gushed:

"This hun though."

maq_d_musiq mentioned:

"This is the big date."

kayleeza said:

"Too thick."

Lady Zamar stuns with World's Gone Crazy song

Lady Zamar stunned netizens when she released her song, World's Gone Crazy. Many fans praised the song and thanked Lady Zamar for not giving up on her career despite the hate she constantly receives.

Zamar took some time off from the media and focused on her music. At the time, Lwazi Zondo, a representative from Universal Music SA, Lady Zamar's former record label said:

“She is always in the studio recording new music. She is also taking a break from the media for now. So, she is not comfortable speaking [about it]."

Source: Briefly News