Big Xhosa has previewed a new song that he is working on by sharing a video of him dancing with a woman

The lady hogged the spotlight as fans wondered who she was, but some paid attention to the music the rapper was performing

The Ikuku Endala rapper told Briefly News that his career will be going in an upward trajectory in 2024

Big Xhosa is gearing up for an epic year as he is already working in the studio. Image: @bigxhosa

Source: Instagram

Internet sensation Big Xhosa has previewed his upcoming release in a video shared on his Instagram page.

New music loading from rapper Big Xhosa

Big Xhosa danced with a gorgeous woman as he sang his new song in the video. In the post, he asked fans when he should drop the song. He also promised them good music only.

"When should I drop this? 2024, it’s good music ONLY."

The Ikuku Endala rapper shared with Briefly News that his career will be progressing in 2024.

"My plans for 2024 are to drop more music with bigger features. It's only gonna go upwards from here."

What Mzansi thinks of the song

The lady commanded the spotlight as fans were curious about who she was. Others did pay attention to Big Xhosa's music, and they had quite a lot to say.

grandson424 said:

"Bro some of us single don’t do us like that. Anyways perfect song for February the 14th."

kgmsomi said:

"Instead of dropping the song, why don't you just drop your hun's IG handle?"

yourmancallmegrootman JOKED:

"After I saw the lady, Big Xhosa was non of my business. Respect grootman."

goitsimang_setshogoe added:

"The song will drop in 2025; I know Big Xhosa very well. By now we could’ve been given the Robot song."

fortunate_hk advised:

"Don't feature anyone on that one. You literally degraded your best song by featuring Big Zulu."

Big Xhosa discusses feeling lonely in the industry

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Xhosa opened up about feeling lonely since he became famous. He mentioned how he now buys himself gifts since nobody bothers to.

The Ikuku Endala hitmaker says nobody buys gifts, even on special days, so he spoils himself and he also mentioned that he understands that fame comes with isolation.

Source: Briefly News