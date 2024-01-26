DJ Stokie recently received a stern warning from netizens after posting his photos with Lady Zamar

The musicians were all smiles, posing for snaps that had netizens talking

Mzansi cautioned Stokie to be careful with Lady Zamar, hinting at her past drama with Sjava

Fans couldn't help but warn DJ Stokie about Lady Zamar. The two shared several photos that some netizens weren't quite comfortable with and warned him to be careful if he didn't want to catch a case.

DJ Stokie posts photos with Lady Zamar

DJ Stokie recently posted photos with Lady Zamar on his Instagram page. The Awukhuzeki hitmaker was all smiles, posing for snaps as he preps his anticipated project.

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Stokie's photo

Netizens warned DJ Stokie against Lady Zamar, hinting at her assault drama with her ex-boyfriend, Sjava. As innocent as the photos may appear, some fans were convinced that there may be something more between Stokie and Zamar.

What's more curious was the Castles singer's Instagram story saying she was in love - hmm:

"So in love."

Fans warned DJ Stokie about Lady Zamar:

sifundo_ngcobo126 warned:

"That woman will get you arrested, you should be careful."

iam_mqe79 was worried:

"I don’t trust this."

lestarking_ cautioned Stokie:

"Please be careful. I’ll leave it here."

sin2clement predicted:

"Another sexual assault case loading!"

embassy_sa advised:

"Run!"

tumi_semenya said:

"@lady_zamar is bad news hey. Next thing, she'll claim that you assaulted her and your whole career will go down the drain."

Meanwhile, some netizens were more concerned about getting new music from the duo:

uncle_mhlonizer was excited:

"More hits are coming, this is good! Dj Stoki ft Lady Zamar Sounds like a hit already."

pholeace said:

"I hope you deliver on the promised song."

sinenhlanhla_pholoba was envious:

"I’m jealous!"

nosi_the_mua posted:

"Something good might be brewing!"

Lady Zamar reveals her love languages

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lady Zamar opening up about her love languages.

The singer's post received mixed reactions from netizens who didn't waste time bringing up her assault drama with Sjava.

