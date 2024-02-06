A video which captures Prince Kaybee and fellow musician Naakmusiq linking up has been making waves online

The Wajelwa hitmaker showed love to the musician and said it was great seeing him at the gig

The two stars had beef a few years ago, with Naakmusiq saying that their beef stems from unsolicited advice

A video shows that Prince Kaybee and Naakmusiq have buried the hatchet. Image: @princekaybee, @iamnaakmusiq

Source: Instagram

Musicians Prince Kaybee and Naakmusiq seem to have let their beef slide. The two stars were spotted shaking hands and speaking at a recent gig.

Prince and Naakmusiq link up

A video of the two hitmakers linking up has been making waves online. In it, you can see the Wajelwa hitmaker and the Mamelani singer hugging and conversing in a social setting.

The video was shared by Prince Kaybee's fan page @fanskaybeemusic. Watch it below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Prince Kaybee shows love to Naakmusiq

Prince Kaybee reacted to the video by sending out love to the musician and said it was great seeing him at the gig.

"Great seeing you yesterday my boi @NaakMusiQ."

Prince Kaybee and Naakmusiq's beef explained

The two gentlemen were once close buddies. They toured together and were inseparable. But, according to Naakmusiq, the beef stemmed from friendly advice which was unsolicited.

Speaking to MacG, Naakmusiq said:

"I don't know what started it but I remember, I mean If I consider you as my brother, I should be able to tell you when you are doing something wrong. In fact, if I don't tell you that then I don't consider you as my brother.

"So it was one of those situations, I don't even know what it was about. I remember just saying something and then he laughed and said it's just me being competitive."

Mzansi reacts to video of Prince Kaybee and Naakmusiq

Prince Kaybee's fans expressed happiness that the two gentlemen finally buried the hatchet.

@Top_dawg15:

"Twitter was wild back then with their TWAR."

@Lebinalefu:

"It looks like he said "I will moooerr you" though."

@Nooitblack:

"Two of my favorites."

@gqom_addict:

"We waiting for the boxing match."

Prince Kaybee shows off toned body

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee showed off his new body after nearly a week of training and fasting.

The disc jockey opened up about his regimen, saying he's been consistent for six days and has never felt better.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News