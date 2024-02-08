Social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote posted a rather cryptic message on her Instagram page

Kefilwe Mabote has come guns blazing at a mystery person on her Instagram stories.

Kefilwe Mabote’s cryptically responded to a mystery person on her Instagram page. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Kefilwe goes on a rant

"Some people think that silence equals weakness. Seeing as social media trends are a thing these days, how about we unveil camera footage of you at my residence with your family and political cronies conducting meetings at my house.

"My inner circle is ready should anything happen to me. f declare my readiness to join you in the boxing ring if needs be! Speak, and let's see who faces the consequences in this battle you've ignited. Tread carefully."

Kefilwe shares pics to prove a point

Continuing her drama, Kefilwe spoke about a congregation being witnesses for a said gathering. She also threatened to drop even more pictures.

"Do you remember this day when you invited me to your church, and there were quite a number of witnesses when we were there?"

"I still have many pictures taken on that day, and some congregation members even took pictures with me in that outfit. The same psychopath that took me to see his pastor in asking if I would make a good pick for a second wife?"

Mabote continued by saying:

"Let me know if I should post our pictures together at social events showcasing us together even on holidays with my family. Try me one more time... ce @weskoppleshospital (because that will be our new home if you keep at it...)

"Remember, if you go low, I go lower. I do not mind sinking this ship with all of us in it. Titanic will have a whole new meaning by the time I am done with you."

Mzansi lives for the drama

Netizens were left excited by the drama as Kefiboo continued making threats, making SA anxious for the upcoming drama. Check out the screenshots shared by @ below:

@NalediMOfficial:

"Who is she fighting with?"

@jacksinthumule8:

"Gentlemen, let’s indulge in some ladies business for lunch."

@Ziningi_Leo:

"Kefilwe likes living dangerously."

@gistwhere:

"Is it the "ex husband" she's beefing?"

@Thickmammie_

"I would also unravel."

