Outspoken Woman Shames Unmarried Women Announcing Pregnancy, Sparks Heated Reactions
by  Johana Mukandila
  • An outspoken woman took to TikTok, where she shaded unmarried women who announced their pregnancies
  • In the video, the young lady can be seen pulling her face into a funny expression as she speaks on the matter
  • The clip received mixed reactions from online users; some questioned her about what difference it makes

One lady perplexed online users with comments towards unmarried women announcing their pregnancy. The clip of the young woman has generated over 19.4 K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

A TikTok video of a woman ranting over unmarried women announcing pregnancy sparked a huge debate online.
A South African lady took to TikTok to shade unmarried women announcing pregnancy. Image: @march_pisces_missj
Source: TikTok

Woman shades unmarried women in a TikTok video

In a TikTok video shared by @march_pisces_missj, the lady stands and makes a funny face as she shades unmarried ladies over the pregnancy announcement. Taking to the video platform, she captioned her post saying:

"Seeing unmarried woman announce her pregnancy."

As the video contained, @march_pisces_missj stated it is a big "shame."

Watch the video below:

Netizens are divided over the woman's rant

The young lady's video sparked a huge debate online among social media users; they flooded her comment section, sharing different points of view.

Tints share the same sentiment as the young lady, saying:

"I thought i wasn’t as open-minded. I am glad I found my people."

MC2H wrote:

"Lol I also judge shem lapho nami nginayo ingane."

Oh, Lesedi said:

"What difference does marriage make when there are married single parents."

User28384939912 commented:

“Marriage is too much of a commitment” I… oppp but a kid isn’t?? miss ma’am."

Thando Cebekhulu added:

"Guys, don't judge us; life is like rice."

Mzansi amazed by woman's heartwarming pregnancy reveal to family

Briefly New previously reported on a heartwarming post capturing the moment a woman reveals her pregnancy to her family, which has touched netizens.

TikTok user @baby_elo shared the news of her pregnancy with her family, but their reaction was priceless. In the video, the woman carefully plans her surprise announcement, setting up a hidden camera to capture the genuine responses of her loved ones. As she revealed the positive pregnancy test, the family could not contain their excitement.

