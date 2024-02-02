An outspoken woman took to TikTok, where she shaded unmarried women who announced their pregnancies

In the video, the young lady can be seen pulling her face into a funny expression as she speaks on the matter

The clip received mixed reactions from online users; some questioned her about what difference it makes

One lady perplexed online users with comments towards unmarried women announcing their pregnancy. The clip of the young woman has generated over 19.4 K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

A South African lady took to TikTok to shade unmarried women announcing pregnancy. Image: @march_pisces_missj

Woman shades unmarried women in a TikTok video

In a TikTok video shared by @march_pisces_missj, the lady stands and makes a funny face as she shades unmarried ladies over the pregnancy announcement. Taking to the video platform, she captioned her post saying:

"Seeing unmarried woman announce her pregnancy."

As the video contained, @march_pisces_missj stated it is a big "shame."

Watch the video below:

Netizens are divided over the woman's rant

The young lady's video sparked a huge debate online among social media users; they flooded her comment section, sharing different points of view.

Tints share the same sentiment as the young lady, saying:

"I thought i wasn’t as open-minded. I am glad I found my people."

MC2H wrote:

"Lol I also judge shem lapho nami nginayo ingane."

Oh, Lesedi said:

"What difference does marriage make when there are married single parents."

User28384939912 commented:

“Marriage is too much of a commitment” I… oppp but a kid isn’t?? miss ma’am."

Thando Cebekhulu added:

"Guys, don't judge us; life is like rice."

