Inno Morolong apologised to Lerato Kganyago for making controversial remarks about her pregnancy loss

This comes after the media personality announced that she sadly lost another baby in the month of love

Inno's apology failed to appease Lerato's supporters, and many said her insensitive comments were unforgivable

Inno Morolong asked for Lerato Kganyago's forgiveness in a heartfelt post. Image: @yentaroom and @leratokganyago

Inno Morolong extended an apology to Lerato Kganyago for her remarks about her infertility. She admitted fault for her insensitive comments.

"I'm sorry Lerato Kganyago from the bottom of my heart. It was very distasteful of me to say such horrible things about you. Please find it in your heart to forgive me. Sending you love."

The influencer said she regrets saying the Metro FM host's fertility struggles were a result of God punishing her for her superior attitude.

Lerato recently announced that she lost yet another baby in February, which she failed to carry to full term.

See the post below

Lerato Kganyago's fans outraged

Despite the apology, Lerato Kganyago's fans express outrage and disappointment, condemning Inno Morolong's actions as evil and insensitive.

See some of the comments below:

@messenger_iam said:

"The lesson here is that before you are going say or type something, think about the consequences."

@gistwhere posted:

"She has already sent and delivered her message and the damage is done. We know her true self now."

@MalumeRichie mentioned:

"The lawyers maybe send her something . She folded."

@AgriGrowthBuzz suggested:

"Gather your strength Lerato and sue the living out of this senseless woman."

@ms_tourist stated:

"This woman is vile. evil personified."

@mamtungwa_ shared:

"I know I forgive easily but this is a no! Period."

@Queen_Tsholo8 tweeted:

"She got the attention she wanted."

@ThoeDings wrote:

"This woman is sick. She is a horrible person."

Lerato Kganyago opens up about pregnancy loss

