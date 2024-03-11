A white fan cried when he met Peacock Revisit hitmaker Uncle Waffles recently at an event

The video clip had Mzansi confused with one person saying they would never do that here

Many questioned what exactly does the fan love about Uncle Waffles that would cause him to weep that much

Uncle Waffles still has that effect. A fan lost his cool recently when he met Uncle Waffles for the first time.

A fan lost it when he met Uncle Waffles for the first time. Image: @uncle_waffles

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles' fan goes gaga over her

A white fan cried when he met Peacock Revisit hitmaker Uncle Waffles recently. It was this man's first time laying eyes and hugging Uncle Waffles.

The video was shared by @MDNnewss with the caption:

"Fan in tears after meeting Uncle Waffles for the first time."

Mzansi scratches heads over video clip

The viral video clip had netizens confused, and one person said they would never do that here.

Others questioned what exactly does the fan love about Uncle Waffles that would cause him to weep that much.

@DonaldMakhasane:

"American fans are just craze. In SA we just don't care."

@Davidzaga_:

"What does he like about Uncle Waffles?"

@npm_run_serve:

"He must be Swati."

@_officialMoss:

"Uncle Waffles ? … Dramatic this fan."

@XUFFLER:

"At least she has a white fan."

@Hyperloll4:

"Bro was amazed."

@HlomlaKomani:

"She only gets hate from the men in South Africa."

Uncle Waffles rubs shoulders with notable faces

Uncle Waffles' stardom is on the rise. The muso attended the 66th annual Grammy Awards in the USA and performed at the pre-party. She even had a cute interaction with Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland.

Apart from Kelly Rowland, Uncle Waffles gained recognition locally and internationally, with mentions from Beyoncé and Drake.

Uncle Waffles fails to impress with her dance moves

In a previous report from Briefly News, music producer Uncle Waffles faced harsh criticism for her recent dance video. Many of her fans suggesting she should stop dancing due to her alleged weight gain.

The video shared by a popular blogger shows Uncle Waffles dancing in a leopard print jumpsuit in her bathroom. Some users praised her moves while others criticised her weight. Read more:

Source: Briefly News