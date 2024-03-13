Toya Delazy has added her opinion to Tall AS$ Mo's lengthy apology dedicated to black women

The comedian apologised in a statement after he degraded black women on a podcast, saying he had a mental episode

The UK-based artist said Tall AS$ Mo's statement speaks of love, family, and healing

Tall AS$ Mo might be receiving backlash for his statement apologising to black women, but Toya Delazy appreciated him and shared some encouraging words with him.

Toya Delazy commended Tall AS$ Mo after he issued an apology to black women. Image: @ toyadelazy, @tolassmothegamer

Source: Instagram

Toya Delazy shares thoughts on Tall AS$ Mo's statement

Reacting to the lengthy apology dedicated to black women, the Pump It On singer remembered her performance at his wedding to Mome Mahlangu.

The UK-based artist mentioned how the statement speaks about love, family, and healing.

"I sang at your wedding all those years ago - so to me this says love wins, family first, to healing and growth."

Tall AS$ Mo's statement receives the side-eye

The comedian and rapper apologised for the disparaging comments he made about black women on a podcast. He said he was dealing with some things, alluding to having dealt with a mental episode.

Mo spoke with DJ Fresh on his What A Week (WAW) YouTube podcast, where he said that he was traumatised by black women.

In his statement, Mo asked for forgiveness for making such a reckless statement:

"It is with great regret that I acknowledge the hurtful and confusing statements made during this period, including my alleged disparagement of Black women. I want to make it unequivocally clear that such comments do not reflect my beliefs or values.

"The person who made those statements was not the person I recognise as myself, but rather a manifestation of the illness and the disorienting circumstances I was in..."

Tall AS$ Mo and wife Mome speak on separation

In a previous report from Briefly News, fitness and wellness influencer Mome Mahlangu got real about her separation from her husband, Tall AS$ Mo. Comedian Tall AS$ Mo and Mome separated, and Tall AS$ Mo embarrassed Mome by saying he was traumatised by black women.

On her social media account, Mome spoke about how their separation drew them closer together, saying Mo is her soulmate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News