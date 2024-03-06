Fitness and wellness influencer Mome Mahlangu got real about her separation from her husband, Tall AS$ Mo

Comedian Tall AS$ Mo and Mome separated, and Tall AS$ Mo embarrassed Mome by saying he was traumatised by black women

On her social media account, Mome spoke about how their separation drew them closer together, saying Mo is her soulmate

Every relationship has its ups and downs. Celebrity couple Mome Mahlangu and Tall AS$ Mo had their 'downs' dominating headlines all over, but they have found their way back to each other.

Tall AS$ Mo and his wife, Mome Mahlangu, got back together after their dramatic separation. Image: @mrsmome.m

Source: Instagram

Mome Mahlangu speaks on separation from hubby

Fitness and wellness influencer Mome Mahlangu took to her Instagram account to share what she learnt from her separation from her husband, Tall AS$ Mo. Sharing a picture taken from a recent photo shoot, Mome wrote a deep caption.

In her message, Mome said Mo is her soulmate, and when they broke up, her soul lingered on to find its way back to its mate.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"What separation taught us is what it felt like to have a Soul without a mate , when u are not with your soulmate and your soul lingers on it’s own seeking, until it finds its way back to its mate, yet STORMS are inevitable can u stand the rain … everybody loves sunnydays."

Mome then said those who do not get it have probably not found their soul mates yet.

"Those who get it will get it those who don’t are yet to meet their soulmate."

Tall AS$ Mo goes on rampage and embarrasses wife, Mome

When the media personalities separated, Tall AS$ Mo went on a rampage and claimed that he was traumatised by black women.

He first went to DJ Fresh's WAW (What A Week) YouTube podcast to make that reckless statement.

He then had a meltdown on Showmax's Unfollowed with Thembekile Mrototo.

Mzanso showers the Mahlangus with love

In the comments section, netizens showed the couple love while others were reminded to mind their business.

precious.xoliswa laughed:

"Remember how he said he would never date a Xhosa women again."

evy_nkosi_malatji said:

"Bona sisi we go through fire not to be ashes but to come out as a pure gold. I wish you all the best and you are now a polished diamond those storms were just a reminder of who you really are and how important we are to each other."

slimdope added:

"Perfect song for the perfect couple. Goosebumps, more blessings always sis!"

Mome Mahlangu said to speak on marriage in Behind The Story

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mome Mahlangu was announced to be breaking her silence on Behind the Story following her 'divorce' from Tall A$S Mo.

However, the star denied this when Briefly News contacted her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News