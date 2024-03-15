Royal AM chairman and soccer player Andile Mpisane celebrates his birthday today, 15 March

The celebrated Gqom artist was born in 2001, meaning he turned 23 years old today

Mzansi showed him love, but many are still questioning Andile Mpisane's chosen career path

Andile Mpisane celebrates his birthday on Friday, 15 March. Social media users made sure to shower the Royal AM boss with love on his special day.

Andile Mpisane was showered with love on his 23rd birthday. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane turns a year older

The Royal AM chairman and soccer star, Andile Mpisane, was born on 15 March 2001. This makes the celebrated Gqom artist 23 years old today.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the soccer star re-posted some of the sweet birthday wishes from his fans and friends.

Mzansi shows Andile love

Under @MDNnewss X post, netizens showered the Umcimbi hitmaker love, but many are still questioning Andile Mpisane's chosen career path.

The gossip page wrote: "Happy birthday to professional footballer Andile Mpisane."

@__T_touch asked:

"Professional footballer? Since when?"

@TurnUpGvngstar joked:

"Happy birthday chairman, but this admin wants us to talk even when we do not want to."

@Okuhle_CFM added:

"Who's also a musician."

@gistwhere wished:

"Happy Birthday chairman, captain and so on and so forth."

@FitMandisa said:

"Happy birthday mama's boy."

@iconwordsx shared:

"You can dismiss that he is a pro, but, oksalayo, he plays at a professional level."

Andile Mpisane shows off his impressive weigh loss

In a previous report from Briefly News, Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane recently showed off his new toned body on social media. The reality TV star Andile Mpisane looked toned and fit, and he was photographed inside a gym.

Mzansi applauded the soccer star for working hard at the gym to produce those great results.

Andile Mpisane's personal trainer, Mavreka, advised people on how they could achieve Andile Mpisnae's body goals: "Listen here, construction in progress. Reset to connect with time. With more maturity and God, the journey continues. No rush; we are still going to work. Make it a lifestyle with long-term goals. Pump the gas, and ignite the fire."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News