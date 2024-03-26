Maps Maponyane's awkward date with Lasizwe didn't get the reactions they were hoping for

The famous model was dragged for how he handled his date, with some netizens claiming that he was rude towards his host

Meanwhile, some netizens felt Maps handled the date very well and lived up to the name of the show

Maps Maponyane and Lasizwe’s ‘Awkward Date’ received mixed reactions from netizens. Images: lasizwe, mmaponyane

Lasizwe recently took Maps Maponyane on an Awkward Date, and it was very.. awkward. While Maps led the conversation by opening up about his interests and making subtle remarks toward Lasizwe, Mzansi concluded that the model was rude and was a wrong choice for a date.

Maps Maponyane goes on Awkward Date with Lasizwe

Lasizwe hosted one of his popular Awkward Dates and invited South African heartthrob, Maps Maponyane for a chat and some sushi.

Having recently bagged a partnership with Rockets, Lasizwe shared lunch with Maps over a conversation about their lives and careers.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a clip from the entire conversation, where Lasizwe asked Maps several questions about his career and what he looks for in a partner:

Mzansi weighs in on Lasizwe and Maps' date

Netizens called Maps out for being condescending and rude, saying he was a bad choice for a date:

KenGlobally said:

"After watching, I can definitely say that Maps Maponyane is the most uptight and boring guy ever. No personality whatsoever. It’s just beautiful gowns just because of his “looks”. I’d die of boredom."

KhumoMarkham called Maps out:

"The whole interview is him reiterating that he’s straight instead of just having fun like all of Lasizwe’s male guests. He’s not beating the allegations."

planetlondi_xo wrote:

"We get it, you’re straight. Geez, why did you even go on the show?"

Meanwhile, some netizens felt that Maps handled the date well and was rather witty:

muchirulewis2100 said:

"Imagine going for a job interview and Maps is the interviewer. You will leave in tears and no self-esteem."

MVProJileka wrote:

"Maps handled this very well."

Kim_Khandashisa was impressed:

"He’s so hilarious and witty. I would enjoy a date like this. Why are people mad?"

