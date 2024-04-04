DJ Warras has voiced his opinion on police brutality in response to an analyst's remarks, supporting the police's actions in shooting suspected criminals

He criticised the analyst for not considering the harm caused by criminals and advocated for more decisive police action, including against violent criminals

Social media users largely supported DJ Warras's stance, echoing his frustration with academic perspectives and expressing a desire for a tougher approach to crime

Renowned media personality DJ Warras has added his two cents to the reactions to police brutality in the country. The star penned a lengthy post responding to an analyst who had weighed in on the matter.

DJ Warras reacts to analyst's theory on police brutality

DJ Warras has spoken out following the reports that the police in KZN have shot and killed 80 suspected criminals since last year. The statistics come after the recent shootout that saw the police killing nine suspected criminals recently.

Taking to his page on X, the star shared his thoughts on a report from an analyst who warned about the legal framework of such shootouts. He said these analysts never consider the damage that the killed criminals would have done to communities. Part of his post read:

"There’s always some expert, advising from ‘Hypothetical land’ - the land of delusion. How many innocent people had the 80 killed in their criminal shenanigans leading up to their deaths? I wish the Police kill more! Stop arresting violent criminals ESPECIALLY Those who take innocent lives with no remorse or consideration. Including the lives of the very police, who have an EXTREMELY difficult job dealing with these demons. the jails are full. Fusek - mabahambe! "

Fans applaud DJ Warras for speaking out

Social media users seemed to share the same sentiments with the star. Many hailed him for speaking up and addressing the burning issue.

@MofokengXis said:

"This is why I despise academics cos they always "seek solutions" from a "book perspective"...books won't stop a bullet from a hijacker..books won't stop a h*rny creep from r*ping.. no we are tired #shoot2kill."

@villainguptas added:

"The jails are full. Fusek - mabahambe! " Facts, Criminals now need a rude awakening."

@MF_Jones_RSA commented:

"The white security companies will not have work, which is why they are pushing this propaganda. Our police must always look weak in the eyes of the public then you'll have opportunists like Ian taking credit of police work."

@Mpho_Sel1 noted:

"Starting to feel like the criminality in this country is being sponsored. Now the sponsors are feeling scared because this will catch on nationally and then taps run dry for them..."

