"Staged loadshedding", interrupted the Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's interview

A video of the minister during his interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill when the staged loadshedding hit was shared on social media

Many netizens responded to how Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reacted when the loadshedding hit while he was being interviewed

The Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa experienced "loadshedding." Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/RODGER BOSCH

During their interview on Podcast and Chill, South African DJ and podcaster Mac G pranked the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

"Staged Loadshedding" interrupts Minister of Electricity's interview

The Podcast and Chill's recent episode with the Minister of Electricity had many netizens rolling on the floor with laughter after witnessing Kgosientsho Ramakgopa's hilarious reaction when the "Staged loadshedding" hit during his interview with Mac G and Sol Phenduka.

The video by the news and gossip page MDNews on Twitter (X) showed the minister's reactions to Mac G's prank of having the lights switched off during their interview.

"Loadshedding hits while interviewing Minister of electricity during Podcast and Chill with MacG."

Watch the video below:

SA responds to the minister's reaction

Many netizens responded to how Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reacted when the loadshedding hit while he was being interviewed:

@Kearabile_ said:

"They did him dirty."

@AgriGrowthBuzz wrote:

"It was a joke directed to the minister, and his stress level went up immediately."

@ChrisEcxel102 responded:

"Served him good."

@BedworthTimes replied:

"He nearly collapsed."

@Murende24638476 commented:

"He must feel what we are going through."

@Trevor_Charisma mentioned:

"Lol they did him dirty lana saan."

@Asathi_Gqi tweeted:

"Lol say what you will about MacG but this man is a creative! Pretty sure it was his idea to pull this stunt!"

@BiGWiZ_ responded:

"They switched them off on purpose."

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa promises an end to loadshedding

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that Ramokgopa promised to end loadshedding by the end of this year. He remarked that he would no longer be the Minister of Electricity because his portfolio exists as long as loadshedding exists.

South Africans joked that he would not be the only politician out of government after the elections.

