The Ambulance hitmaker Shebeshxt recently talked about the Durban-born rapper Nasty C's verse on Lemonade

During his interview with L-Tido, he shared his opinion and thoughts about Nasty C's verse

Many netizens laughed at how hilarious Shebeshxt was telling his review, and some were shocked that he actually listens to hip hop

Shebeshxt made headlines after he discussed his working relationship with DJ Maphorisa after releasing their song, Thwerka. The rapper recently reviewed Nasty C's verse on his hit song Lemonade.

Shebeshxt compliments Nasty C's verse on Lemonade

The Ambulance hitmaker Shebeshxt recently made headlines again after he called out and questioned DJ Maphorisa's work ethic and why he was being kept in the dark about the royalties for their song.

Recently, Shebe talked about Nasty C's verse on L-Tido's podcast. The star praised and complimented how powerful and dope the verse on the Lemonade song was and also mentioned that some of the things the rapper mentioned in his verse were actually happening in real life.

@ThegreatoneZa posted a clip of the star talking about the verse on Twitter (X) and captioned it:

"David is goated."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Shebeshxt's review

Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions to what Shebe had to say about Nasty C's verse. See some of the comments below:

@LuyaBrownie wrote:

"Told y’all this my fella. He listens to lemonade now hold up."

@LordFinesseBots responded:

"Ok am starting to like this idiot…anyone who understands music knows Nasty C is the champ hands down."

@MfatiOlungileyo said:

"As soon as he said "lemonade", L-tido was already dead as if he knew the part his gonna talk about."

@Shannon_mixo mentioned:

"Black people and telling stories. Number 1."

@Kayy_ZA said:

"This man is so Pedi."

@jee_sheila tweeted:

"LOL this killed me."

