American rapper Jonathan "DaBaby" Kirk will be coming to South Africa for the first time

The Point Em Out hitmaker was initially supposed to come and perform in SA last, but the concert was cancelled

DaBaby said that he will be performing on Freedom Day to celebrate with Mzansi this special day

American Rapper DaBaby is coming to South Africa. Image: Michael Loccisano/Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi, get ready, as American rapper Dababy will be coming to South Africa soon to celebrate a very special day.

Rapper DaBaby to perform in SA on Freedom Day

With Freedom Day nearing soon and South Africans gearing up to celebrate 30 years of freedom, American rapper DaBaby whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, has confirmed that he will be performing on 27 April 2024, Freedom Day in Mzansi.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Point Em Out hitmaker shared that he cannot wait to land in SA for the first and celebrate this special occasion with everyone.

He said:

"Johannesburg, South Africa, I can't wait to see ya'll. It's a special occasion. It was my first time coming to Johannesburg, so I said, How can we make it special? I will be there celebrating 30 years of freedom with you all. South Africa, I can't wait to see you all."

The star will be performing at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, alongside Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Nadia Nakai.

