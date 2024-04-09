Penny Ntuli is reportedly rubbing her Jozi FM colleagues the wrong way since she joined the station

The former Gagasi FM presenter is said to be receiving special treatment from her boss and is making her fellow employees feel unappreciated

Mzansi theorised that the complaints are from a jealous female coworker wanting princess treatment as well

Penny Ntuli is said to be at odds with her new coworkers for receiving special treatment. Images: pennyntuli

Source: Instagram

It's alleged that Penny Ntuli is upsetting her new Jozi FM colleagues. The popular presenter recently left Gagasi FM over salary disputes and went on to join the Soweto-based radio station, but her apparent special treatment is reportedly rubbing her coworkers the wrong way.

Penny Ntuli allegedly upsets Jozi FM colleagues

Former Gagasi FM presenter, Penny Ntuli, hasn't been at Jozi FM for a month but is said to have made certain colleagues feel uneasy.

Briefly News reported that the presenter was offered a weekday slot, which she graciously accepted.

According to ZiMoja, Ntuli has been receiving special treatment since her arrival at the Soweto radio station.

The publication reports that Ntuli is being transported to and from work by several drivers, including the station boss, Mpho Mhlongo, who previously sang his new employees' praises after joining the station.

It's alleged that the in-work visits Ntuli has been getting, as well as her outings with management, are adding to fellow employees' frustrations with her and the bosses.

Mzansi weighs in on Penny Ntuli's work drama

Netizens defended Penny against her "jealous" coworkers:

_MsMolapo suspected:

"It's the women behind the complaints, I'm sure of it."

MlebukaS said:

"I honestly don't get the argument here. All these things mentioned have nothing to do with Penny Ntuli as a person, she may not have asked to be treated that way."

AgriGrowthBuzz wrote:

"I feel like they are being petty, and management wants this new employee to settle in. I don't see anything wrong."

ChrisExcel102 posted:

"It’s women hating on another woman for getting love. Nothing new here."

visse_ss commented:

"I know that it's a woman who is complaining."

DJ Sbu addresses "sellout" claims

In more radio updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Sbu addressing claims that he is a sellout for returning to radio.

Followers claimed that Sbu sold them a dream of entrepreneurship only to return to a corporate job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News